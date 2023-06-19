Smoky conditions return to Toronto as Environment Canada warns of air pollution due to wildfires

Individuals living in Toronto and other regions of southern Ontario were warned of smoky conditions due to wildfires in the area Sunday.

Environment Canada issued an air quality statement around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday saying that smoke from forest fires is causing a higher level of air pollution.

“Smoke plumes from forest fires in Quebec and northeastern Ontario have resulted in deteriorated air quality,” the statement says.

Conditions improved overnight, and on Sunday, the statement was lifted.

“Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations. Everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke,” the warning said.

According to both the federal and provincial Air Quality Health Index, Toronto was sitting at a level 6 air quality Sunday afternoon, which represents “moderate risk.”

This was the second time this month that Environment Canada has issued an air quality warning related to forest fire smoke.

The last time, the air quality warning lasted four days, with the Air Quality Index reaching a level 7 at its height.

Ontario has so far reported three times the number of wildfires in 2023 compared to the same time period last year, according to provincial data.

The provincial government tweeted out there were 54 active fires as of Saturday evening.

As of early Saturday evening, there are 54 active #wildland fires in the #Ontario #fire region. There were 4 new fires (COC11 and 12, SLK043, and THU023) and 4 called out (COC008, SLK38 and 42, and THU022). pic.twitter.com/XztfHaDn5d