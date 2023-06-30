Smoky, hazy air remains in Ottawa just ahead of Canada Day
Smoky and hazy conditions continue in the capital on the final day of June.
Environment Canada has a special air quality statement in effect for much of the region. The agency says high levels of air pollution due to smoke from forest fires is expected to continue Friday and possibly into Saturday.
Friday morning, the air quality health index sits a 4 which is considered moderate risk. It is expected to rise to 7 by the afternoon.
The forecast also calls for a chance of showers and a high of 25 C but it will be humid, making it feel more like 29. The UV index is 6 or high.
Overnight there is a risk of a thunderstorm and smoky conditions will continue. The low is 17 C.
Canada Day is expected to be cloudy and smoky with a risk of a thunderstorm and a high of 27 C. July 1st will be very humid, feeling more like 35.
Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud, with a chance of showers. The high expected to be 27 C.
