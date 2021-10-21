Smoky Lake woman's death ruled homicide
Alex Antoneshyn
Mounties are investigating a woman’s death in Smoky Lake County as a homicide.
The 52-year-old from Smoky Lake died at a home in Mons Lake on Oct. 15. Police and EMS were called around 6:20 p.m. that day.
Her death was first ruled suspicious, then a homicide after an autopsy.
Alberta RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit is in charge of the case.
Mons Lake is 130 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.
