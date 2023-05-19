Smoky skies cause Stampeders to postpone Fanfest but not game
The smoky skies have resulted in the Calgary Stampeders pressing pause on Fanfest.
The CFL team announced Friday that fluctuating air quality caused by wildfires was the reason behind the postponement of Fanfest, which was scheduled to take place before the team's pre-season game against the Elks Monday
Instead, Fanfest has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 24.
��We are closely monitoring the fluctuating air quality caused by wildfire smoke in and around Calgary.
As a proactive measure, we have made the difficult decision to reschedule our pre-game Fanfest to Saturday, June 24 & will provide additional details as they become available.
The game will be played as scheduled on Monday afternoon.
"The health and safety of our players, staff and fans are of paramount importance to us and we thank you for your patience and understanding in this matter," the team said in a release.
For further updates, check out the Calgary Stampeders social media channels.
Monday's kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
