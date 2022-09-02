Smooth Rock Falls assault triggers shelter in place, man charged

More information is coming to light after some tense moments in a small northern Ontario community Thursday night.

OPP said in a news release Friday morning, officers from the James Bay detachment were called to a domestic disturbance on Main Street.

Around 5 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police issued a safety alert for the east end of Smooth Rock Falls saying "shelter in place, lock all windows and doors," and avoid the area.

Two hours later, police said officers had a 38-year-old man in custody, but it turns out he was 37.

The local man has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing at a later date.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.