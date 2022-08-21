Smooth Truck Fest celebrates 15th anniversary

It is a time when the community comes together to cheer on big rigs as they race up a hill to the finish line.

Smooth Truck Fest is celebrating its 15th anniversary this weekend at the Smooth Rock Falls Golf Course.

The festival got underway Friday night with some musical artists performing and the Show’N’Shine car show.

The rain on Saturday delayed the races by a few hours, but that did not stop people from coming out to take part in the annual tradition.

“I’ve lived in Smooth Rock my entire life, so I’ve been to almost every truck fest,” said an attendee.

Organizers say the event is also a fun time for children to play on inflatables at the golf course. Families can also explore the Smooth Rock Falls Museum at no charge during the festival.

The musical part of the festival continued on Saturday night, including northern favourite, Larry Berrio.

“It’s a tradition. Like uh, we come here. I missed it once I think or twice,” said another resident of Smooth Rock in attendance.

The festival continues Sunday.

“I wanna have fun and watch the big trucks race … me too,” said children in the crowd.

For more information on the festival and its schedule visit their website.