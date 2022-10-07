SMS Equipment building $30M facility in Timmins

Construction is starting on what SMS Equipment says will be a unique facility able to handle growing demand for heavy equipment servicing in Timmins.

President and CEO Robin Heard, speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday, said the company has outgrown its current location in the city.

Heard said having a more than 35,000-square-foot building to service mining, welding and construction equipment in one location will help boost capacity and create more than 100 new jobs.

"We've almost doubled in size since the start of the year, from our staff numbers in Timmins and really grown with a bunch of new business," said Heard.

"We need a larger facility to be able to provide the support we need to for customers."

The new location will dedicate about 23,000 square feet to shop space, including five service bays, two welding bays and a landing strip for heavy equipment transport. About 70 per cent of its electricity needs will be powered by 240 solar panels and will use natural light to reduce energy consumption.

The project is estimated to cost between $30 million and $35 million, much of which will be injected into the local economy, Heard said.

Dan Ayotte, president of the Timmins Chamber of Commerce, said the economy is expected to grow while still facing a skilled worker shortage.

"Any growth opportunity for the City of Timmins is great and just seeing such a huge expansion and investment in our city (is) just amazing," said Ayotte, adding that more service capacity will drive more economic activity.

"The snowball effect that's going to come from this operation, I think, is going to help our city also."

Hoping to capitalize on new mining projects coming to the area, Heard said it's important to be in a position to meet rising demand for supplying and servicing heavy machinery for area clients.

Expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2023, he said more business will ultimately benefit the city as a whole, since SMS tries to give back to the communities that are home to its 42 locations across the country.

"We needed to be here to participate in that growth and to help the community and contribute to the community, so we're very excited," said Heard.