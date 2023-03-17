Snake stick-up: Calgary man arrested after bank robbery involving scaly threat

Calgary police have arrested a man they say was involved in two bank robberies, one of which involved a threat about a venomous snake.

Police were called to investigate after a man entered an RBC bank at 740 Eighth Ave. S.E. at about 11 a.m. on March 7.

They say the man was wearing a disguise and passed a note to an employee, demanding cash.

He fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money and bank staff called police.

"Upon arrival, police collected witness statements, including a description of the suspect. Our robbery unit detectives were able to quickly identify a possible location for the suspect at a nearby hotel," police said in a release.

By the time officers attended the hotel, they determined the suspect had already checked out, but found he had gotten a room at another hotel.

"The suspect was located and arrested at the Deerfoot Inn and Casino, located at 11500 35th St. S.E.," police said.

The suspect was released with conditions pending his next court date, but police say he entered another bank a few days later and threatened employees.

"At approximately 11:40 a.m., on Friday, March 10, 2023, the suspect entered a TD bank located at 3510 Garrison Gate S.W., and handed a note to an employee demanding cash while claiming he was in possession of a poisonous snake," police said in a statement.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a taxi, but investigators were able to quickly locate and apprehend him.

Officials say the suspect did not have a snake after all.

Wyatt Robert Boden, 38, is charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of wearing a disguise with intent, taxi fraud and breaching a probation order.

"Our investigators and frontline patrol acted quickly and were able to connect various key pieces of evidence that ultimately resulted in the apprehension of the suspect in a timely manner," said Staff Sgt. Rod Harbidge of the CPS robbery unit.

Harbridge says while "it is frustrating" Boden reoffended so quickly after being released, police are grateful for the co-operation of witnesses, bank employees and the taxi service who all aided in his arrest.

Boden is set to appear in court on March 21.