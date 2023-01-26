SNC-Lavalin selected as delivery partner for Calgary's Green Line LRT project

The City of Calgary has chosen SNC-Lavalin to oversee the construction of the Green Line LRT project's first phase.

SNC-Lavalin will support the city with the commercial and construction management of the first 18-kilometre section of the Green Line LRT project while also providing technical support.

"It is a privilege for us to have been chosen by the City of Calgary to support them in the delivery of this project," said Ian L. Edwards, SNC-Lavalin president and CEO, in a statement released Thursday.

"As a leader in the field, we have extensive global experience acting as the delivery partner to various levels of governments on complex transportation projects. This project is also a continuation of a long tradition of excellence in the rail industry where we have deep expertise in the design, build, operation and maintenance of the integrated systems that are required to deliver smarter cities and better transportation, supporting our commitment to developing well-engineered and prosperous communities that perfectly align with our purpose."

SNC-Lavalin previously oversaw rail projects in Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa.

The financial terms of the agreement between SNC-Lavalin and the City of Calgary have not been released.

The Green Line LRT is the largest infrastructure project in Calgary's history and the three levels of government have invested a combined $4.9 billion to see it come to fruition.

An agreement was announced last week that will see the demolition of Eau Claire Market in the second quarter of 2024 to accommodate the construction of the Green Line transit project including an underground LRT station in the Eau Claire area.

The first phase of the Green Line will extend from Eau Claire to Shepard and is expected to be operational in 2027.

Once all stages of the track are finished, the Green Line will be 46 kilometres long, stretching from 160th Avenue and Centre Street in the north to Seton in the southeast, with 29 stations along the route.



