Sneakers for success: Cape Breton teacher, social worker start campaign for kids heading back to school

It’s hard to miss the rectangular white-picket fence set up in the Mayflower Mall in Sydney, N.S.

Erin McPhee, a teacher, and Nicole Stevenson, a social worker, hope to fill the space with new sneakers.

“Sneakers are so expensive and back to school, in general, is so expensive,” said Stevenson. “So we thought we'd help out in some way and sneakers were a need we saw throughout the school year.”

The "Sneakers for Success" campaign aims to put Cape Breton children and youth in a proper pair of shoes when they head back to class next month.

So far, 150 pairs have been donated. But they say that’s not enough.

“It's really heart-wrenching when you see children who are struggling and who really want to participate,” said McPhee. “Luckily Nicole and I work together to try and alleviate that.”

This isn't the first time the pair has come together for the kids.

Last year, Stevenson and McPhee collected school supplies. And at Christmas, the duo provided gifts for struggling families.

“We keep doing it, simply because there is just such a need. Food prices are very high. Post-COVID, people are just struggling. And when we go to work, we see that result in the kids we work with,” said Stevenson.

Their goal is to make families feel as comfortable as possible and relieve some financial stress.

It's a tough task in an area where so many are in need — one in three Cape Breton children live in poverty.

“I just think that education is so important,” said McPhee. “And when you see the children's faces at school, and they're so happy to be there, you hate to see them not be able to fulfill their day-to-day because of a struggle.”

Both say there are many ways to help the program.

Local businesses wanting to get involved can purchase gift cards for pairs of sneakers. Donations will also be accepted by E-Transfer to nicolestevenson25@gmail.com.

All money collected will be used for the purchase of new sneakers for the children.