SNL alumni join forces for night of comedy at Caesars Windsor

Former Saturday Night Live cast members John Mulaney and Pete Davidson are teaming up on The Colosseum stage for a night of laughter.

Two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor and comedian Mulaney can be seen in his latest Netflix stand-up special BABY J where he “converts his personal turmoil into comedic brilliance, which earned him the 2023 Emmy nominations in Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) and Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special.”

On tour, he sold out massive venues across North America from Madison Square Garden multiple times to the Hollywood Bowl.

Mulaney has been invited to host SNL five times. He started writing for the sketch comedy show in 2008 and created memorable characters such as Stefon with Bill Hader and appeared as a “Weekend Update” correspondent.

Along with a number of stand-specials and tours he also writes for and voices the character of Andrew on Netflix’s Big Mouth.

Davidson, who joined the cast of SNL in 2014 until 2022, is now the creator, executive produce, writer and star of Peacock comedy Bupkis.

During his time on Saturday Night Live, his singular Weekend Update features and original music videos brought in millions of views.

Davidson also has two stand-up specials and was listed as one of Time’s 100 Most Influencial People of 2022.

He also co-wrote, produced and started in the critically acclaimed film The King of Staten Island. Other work includes Trainwreck, Meet Cute, Set it Up and Bodies, Bodies Bodies.

The comedy duo will hit The Colosseum Stage Friday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. Tickets will go on sale online at casesarswindsor.ca or ticketmaster.ca on Friday, Sept. 15. The Box Office is open to purchase tickets Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on show days from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.