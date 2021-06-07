Snoop Dogg to join Def Jam label as strategic consultant Snoop Dogg is getting ready to bark out orders at Def Jam Recordings -- he's joining the label as an executive creative and strategic consultant. Arson suspected in Bruce County, Ont. rail trail bridge fire There’s just charred wood left behind from a fire that destroyed an historic rail bridge in Paisley over the weekend. Regina Police Service, City, work to combat 'huge spike' in overdoses Suspected drug overdose deaths in Saskatchewan as of the beginning of June already exceed half of what the province saw in the entirety of 2020, and the majority of the deaths are happening in Regina. Some N.B. schools close due to extreme temperatures School districts throughout New Brunswick sent students home early on Monday, amid soaring temperatures and heat warnings for the central and southern regions of the province.