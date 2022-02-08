Snoopy snow sculpture in Winnipeg brings smiles to residents
One Winnipeg man is bringing smiles to the residents of St. James with a snow sculpture of a famous pup.
Using a massive mound of snow, Barry Bugara has crafted a sculpture portraying Snoopy on his doghouse.
Bugara, who is a self-taught snow sculptor, said he has made snowmen in the past, but this is the first time he has created a sculpture like this.
“Last year, I did four snowmen that were all socially distanced with face masks, and this year I decided to lighten it up a little bit. Everybody loves Snoopy,” he said in an interview on Monday,
To build the creation, it took Bugara four days to pile the snow and compress it. However, he said the sculpture is not quite finished.
“[What’s] left to complete is a little bit of final touches,” he said.
“I want to do the nose in black and the ears in black, and a few highlights. And put [Snoopy’s] name on the front in black, so it stands out a little bit more.”
Bugara said he made the sculpture because he likes to make people smile, and it seems his efforts have paid off.
“Lots of people going by waving, honking their horns. It’s a feel-good thing,” he said.
The snow sculpture can be seen on Ness Avenue near Sturgeon Road.
