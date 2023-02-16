Snow and a steep drop just beyond Calgary's 5-day forecast

I mean, we had it coming. Of course we did. Calgary's average through February 2023 so far is 5.7 C. That's absurdly warm! The actual seasonal average is in the margins between 0 C and -1 C. This is to say… we're due.

And it's almost time to pay up.

But first, more warmth!

Westerly gusts are going to wander the line between 40 and 50 km/h through the afternoon and evening, tapering to the mid-30s Friday. Both will produce highs that keep the February 2023 average going strong.

Saturday will change the pattern to a brief wave of snow (or, at least, the risk of; we're in a dry state by then, so we may not get much), and Sunday, the pattern hits an abrupt end… but not before we run through another series of westerlies. Expect warmth there, if briefly; the northerly wind will start cutting down the Rockies, and with it, waves of convective snow will begin Sunday evening.

That snow will be off-and-on in steady rifts that last for hours, never all that heavy, per se, but consistent. Our high temps will drop like a stone, falling below -10 C. The early outlook is that we don't see a return until near the end of the month.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Thursday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: some cloud, low -4 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: clear, low -6 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: clear, low -5 C

Sunday

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: snow showers, low -3 C

Monday

Snow showers

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: snow, low -3 C

The photo of the day goes to Troy on Siksika First Nation for the morning's sunrise.

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.