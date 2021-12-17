Snow and flurries in the Windsor-Essex forecast
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
Environment Canada says the day will start off sunny, but snow is on the way for the Windsor area.
The forecaster predicts a high of 5C for Friday.
Mainly cloudy Friday night with periods of snow beginning overnight. Wind becoming northeast gusting to 40km/h near midnight as well with a low of 0C.
Periods of snow ending near noon on Saturday, then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 centimetres. Temperature steady near 0C.
Cloudy periods overnight with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Low -6C.
Sunday a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. High 0C.
Sunny on Monday, with a high 2C.
The average temperature this time of year is 1.7C and the average low is -4.9C.
-
How to get rapid COVID-19 tests in ReginaRapid COVID-19 test kits are available at a number of locations throughout Regina.
-
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for TorontoEnvironment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto with periods of snow expected throughout the day.
-
Here are the COVID-19 restrictions for Ottawa heading into the holiday seasonNew restrictions are being imposed on social gatherings, restaurants, gyms and other businesses in Ottawa to address the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant of concern.
-
Winnipeg Jets lose to Washington Capitals on day head coach Paul Maurice resignsWINNIPEG -- The Washington Capitals spoiled the debut for new Jets coach Dave Lowry on Friday night.
-
Saskatoon church delivers 200 Christmas mealsA local church is helping many in the core neighbourhoods of Saskatoon enjoy a Christmas meal.
-
-
Pedestrian struck and killed by SUV in MeafordOne person is dead after being struck by an SUV in downtown Meaford on Friday.
-
Duncan Keith added to COVID-19 protocol as Oilers' sick and injured list hits 12Duncan Keith was the latest member of the Edmonton Oilers to be placed in COVID-19 protocol Friday night, joining four other players and the head coach.