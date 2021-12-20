Snow and freezing rain possible for parts of Vancouver Island: Environment Canada

On Monday morning, Environment Canada issued special weather statements for two regions of Vancouver Island ahead of an incoming "cold airmass."

Rain mixed with snow and possible freezing rain is in the forecast for East Vancouver Island and Inland Vancouver Island beginning Tuesday, says the weather agency.

According to Environment Canada, a cold airmass is expected to sweep over the province's south coast starting late Tuesday afternoon and into Wednesday morning.

The possible snow and rain is expected to fall on the east coast of the island between Duncan and Nanaimo, Courtenay to Campbell River, and Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay.

A higher chance of freezing rain is forecasted for Inland Vancouver Island beginning Tuesday, says the weather agency.

The latest updates on weather advisories can be found on the Environment Canada website.