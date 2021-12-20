Snow and freezing rain possible for parts of Vancouver Island: Environment Canada
On Monday morning, Environment Canada issued special weather statements for two regions of Vancouver Island ahead of an incoming "cold airmass."
Rain mixed with snow and possible freezing rain is in the forecast for East Vancouver Island and Inland Vancouver Island beginning Tuesday, says the weather agency.
According to Environment Canada, a cold airmass is expected to sweep over the province's south coast starting late Tuesday afternoon and into Wednesday morning.
The possible snow and rain is expected to fall on the east coast of the island between Duncan and Nanaimo, Courtenay to Campbell River, and Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay.
A higher chance of freezing rain is forecasted for Inland Vancouver Island beginning Tuesday, says the weather agency.
The latest updates on weather advisories can be found on the Environment Canada website.
-
Dog and puppies abandoned on Vancouver Island get emergency support from SPCAThe BC SPCA is fundraising to support a dog and her litter of five puppies that were abandoned on Vancouver Island this winter.
-
Omicron COVID-19 case detected in Regina elementary schoolThe Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has detected a case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in a Regina elementary school.
-
Prince Edward Island reports 21 new COVID-19 cases; 89 active infections remainPrince Edward Island is reporting 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, increasing the total number of active infections to 89.
-
COVID-19 booster bookings open up to those age 18 and older in Simcoe MuskokaSimcoe Muskoka has opened up COVID-19 booster bookings to those age 18 and older.
-
Suspect wanted for allegedly punching victim and stealing another vehicle: WRPSWaterloo regional police are looking to identify a man in relation to an assault and vehicle theft in Kitchener earlier this month.
-
Sask. premier thankful for pandemic progress as 'challenging' 2021 comes to an endSaskatchewan Premier Scott Moe sat down with CTV News to reflect on a turbulent year where the province experienced the extreme highs and lows of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Definition of 'fully vaccinated' not changing to three doses, for now, PHAC saysThe definition of 'fully vaccinated' in Canada won't be amended to include a booster shot, even as calls mount for Canadians to get a vaccine top-up, the Public Health Agency of Canada says.
-
'Faced with this again': Small businesses cope with 50 per cent capacity limitsThey are among the hardest hit by the return of COVID-19 restrictions in Ontario, and for restaurants and hair salons posting capacity limits is disheartening.
-
Carlos Marin, Il Divo singer, dead at 53Carlos Marin, one quarter of the pop-opera group Il Divo, has died at the age of 53. The nature of his illness wasn't disclosed and the cause of his death has not been confirmed.