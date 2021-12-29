Snow and ice create chaos for those with mobility issues, unsheltered people

Snow and ice are sticking around Vancouver Island, making it nearly impossible for people like Tara Moss to get around without a little help.

"If you are a wheelchair user like myself, there are a whole range of problems that come up when it snows," said the accessibility advocate.

"I can’t scrape my own steps, I can’t do that. My husband can, but I can’t, so if I’m home alone there’s no chance of me getting outside," she said.

About six years ago, Moss had a hip injury that left her in a wheelchair. Now, she advocates for accessibility for people with mobility challenges.

She says it’s important for property owners to keep their sidewalks clear, and be considerate about where to dump the snow.

"So make sure when you're scooping your snow away, you’re not piling it in the only accessible parking spot at the supermarket, or somewhere outside the doctor's office for example. I’ve seen that," said Moss.

"That means people with disabilities can’t park at all. They can’t get out of their vehicles," she said.

Members of the homeless community are also struggling with the winter conditions.

The City of Victoria has opened a warming centre at the James Bay United Church on Michigan Street during the day, and will asses the need to keep it open each night. A list of other warming centers and overnight shelters is available online.

Our Place Society is also collecting warm clothing for those in need.

"It’s always a challenge at this time of year, making sure we have enough gloves for people and making sure we have enough warm clothing and also something that will keep you dry," said Grant McKenzie, director of communications at Our Place.

Some have refused shelter space. Most, however, have found temporary or transitional housing through hotels purchased at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You know, we can handle the capacity right now at Our Place with the hardest to house, but if we had another 800 people scrambling that would be a different story," said McKenzie.

If you know an elderly neighbour or friend who may be having a tough time with the weather, Moss says that right now, a little kindness goes a long way.

"Send them a message, drop them a line and say, 'Hey would you like a little help?' And they’ll probably be really grateful for that," said Moss.

Record-low temperatures, snow and ice are expected to last through the weekend in parts of Vancouver Island.