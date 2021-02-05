It could be a messy mix of precipitation in Ottawa to end the week.

Environment Canada is calling for snowfall beginning Friday morning. It could mix with rain showers later this afternoon, although there's a chance the afternoon will see more flurries instead of rain.

Expect two to four centimetres of snow to fall. The temperature will be mid, with a high of 1 C.

There's a 60 per cent chance of flurries overnight with a low of -9 C.

On Saturday, the weather will be mainly sunny with a high of -4 C. The wind chill will make it feel like -16 in the morning and -9 in the afternoon.

On Sunday, expect more periods of snow with a high of -7 C.

Next week the temperature will drop, with highs in the minus-double-digits expected for much of the week.