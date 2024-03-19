Snow and tumbling temperatures for Wednesday
CTV News Calgary Chief Meteorologist
Danielle Savoni
Typical springtime in Calgary – Mother Nature gives us lots of warm weather and then, just as the season officially begins (Tuesday), we get a week of winter!
Expect snow throughout the day on Wednesday and temperatures will drop throughout the day, too:
With regard to how much snow we can expect, I would like to break it down into two waves:
Daytime highs throughout this week will be in the minus single digits, with the coldest days being Friday and Saturday.
So, when will more spring-like weather return?
We will have to wait until March 28 for our daytime highs to get above the freezing mark again.
Send your winter weather pics to calgaryweatherpics@bellmedia.ca.
-
'Increased police presence' in Lakeshore Wednesday morningAccording to a social media post, police are in the area of Old Tecumseh Road and County Road 22 at the Via Rail tracks.
-
Two-vehicle crash prompts road closures in Zorra TownshipPolice said the drivers of both vehicles were uninjured while three others were taken to hospital.
-
Horses escape trailer following crash on Highway 2A number of horses are being wrangled up following a crash on Highway 2 near High River Wednesday morning.
-
Repeat offender nabbed for stunt driving on Ottawa road, police sayA 19-year-old G2 driver and a repeat offender are among the drivers stopped for stunt driving on Ottawa roads over the past few days.
-
Draisaitl nets overtime winner as Oilers edge Canadiens 3-2The Edmonton Oilers’ usually deadly power play finally got the job done, even if it took a fifth try and an opportunity in extra time to do so.
-
Soil-turning event for Chatham tennis court projectA soil-turning event is scheduled for Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the site of the new facility at the St. Clair College National Powerline Training Centre.
-
'Passed like a baton': Advocates, Air Canada CEO clash on accessible travelAdvocates and Air Canada's CEO served up opposing views of on-board accessibility for passengers on Tuesday, though both sides agree that consistency remains a problem.
-
Feds eye 'more responsive' models for RCMP's contract policing across CanadaThe Liberal government is looking for ways to improve policing services provided under contract by the RCMP across Canada — eyeing everything from overall cost and sustainability to stronger oversight and accountability.
-
Local companies to teach students about respective industriesThe goal of the event is to showcase career opportunities across the region for the more than 500 students that will be participating.