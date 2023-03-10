Snow art inspired by the Brier

A London man has created some Brier-inspired art in his yard.

Doug Osborne has friends visiting from out of town to take in the 2023 Tim Hortons Brier at Budweiser Gardens in London.

He thought it would be a fun surprise to build curling stones out of snow as a surprise.

As you can see in the above video, CTV News videographer Jim Knight caught up with Osborne to explain how he made the giant “rocks.”