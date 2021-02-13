Residents, businesses and municipalities across Vancouver Island have begun digging out from an overnight snowstorm, but Environment Canada is warning that more snow is on the way.

"On the heels of a snow-producing storm on Saturday, a second storm will arrive on the South Coast on Sunday and last until Monday," the weather agency said in a special weather statement Saturday afternoon.

The good news for residents on both sides of the Strait of Georgia is that the approaching second storm is expected to transition to rain in most places.

On the Island, snow will begin Sunday morning, and the timing of the transition to rain will vary, according to Environment Canada, with southern Vancouver Island seeing raindrops by early afternoon, while snow may continue falling into the late evening farther north.

"Snowfall amounts will vary due to the timing of the transition and additional alerts may be issued once snowfall amounts become more certain," the agency said.

On the mainland, snow will begin later in the morning, but the transition to rain is expected by early evening. Snow may stick around longer farther inland, Environment Canada said.

The City of Victoria opened its parking garages for free on Saturday to encourage people to get their vehicles off the street and make it easier for crews to clear major routes.

Crews focused on clearing priority roads, as well as downtown transit stops, wheelchair ramps and the sidewalks in front of city buildings, throughout the day.

"Crews will begin clearing residential streets as soon as they can," the city said in a statement late Saturday morning. "Stay safe out there and check on neighbours who may need assistance."

Victoria police also issued a statement urging the public to avoid non-essential travel as the snow continued to fall.

"Many major roads are currently impassable," police said. "Officers have responded to several vehicle collisions. No major injuries have yet been reported … If you can, please stay home."

Shout out to @CityOfVictoria & @EsquimaltBC crews who are working all out trying to keep the roads passable for emergency vehicles �� �� ��. You can help them by staying home with a hot cup of tea. #yyj #yyjsnow #yyjtraffic

On the Pat Bay Highway north of Victoria, a jackknifed semi-truck blocked most of the highway's northbound side Saturday afternoon.

Passenger vehicles were able to get by the truck's trailer, but larger vehicles, including a snow plow and several other semi-trucks were lined up on the highway waiting for the crashed vehicle to be towed.

Police were on scene with the crashed semi, but there did not appear to be any injuries as a result of the incident.

The truck appeared to have collided with a light pole on the side of the roadway, knocking it over.