Snow blankets Jasper two days before summer
"Welcome to Junuary," Jasper National Park tweeted on Monday, two days before the official start of summer.
Welcome to Junuary ❄��
We aren't kidding when we say "mountain weather is unpredictable".
Check https://t.co/P55IBkrys2 or call 511 for the latest road conditions. Be prepared for snow and slippery sections on hiking trails. �� pic.twitter.com/8ijGlKPHLh
Jasper and the surrounding area was covered in snow to start the week, with more than 20 centimetres measured at Marmot Basin, according to the ski resort's vice president.
"It wasn't until about 6 a.m. this morning, I got up as usual, flung the drapes open and went, 'Well, look at that,'" Brian Rode said. "We got about six or seven centimetres of snow on the ground and it was snowing hard."
The capital region and parts of Alberta saw steady and heavy rain over the weekend and a snowfall warning was issued for the Lake Louise area on Sunday.
Jasper was under a rainfall warning on Monday, with "wet snow at times heavy changing to rain at times heavy this afternoon."
A mix of snow and rain are expected to last until Tuesday, with more summery weather on Wednesday.
