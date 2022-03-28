iHeartRadio

Snow causes closures and cancellations for Avon Maitland District School Board

School bus covered in snow
Most Avon Maitland District School Board schools are closed and bus routes have been cancelled due to snowy weather.

There are school closures and bus cancellations today due to some very snowy weather. Check the BusPlanner Web app or https://t.co/yDnJrm0owO and look for a message from your school for further information.

— Avon Maitland DSB (@yourschools) March 28, 2022 Check this page for specific details.
12