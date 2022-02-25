Snow clearing 'back to square one' in Timmins

For the City of Timmins' public works department, recent snowfall has makes seem as though winter has restarted.

Roads manager Ken Krcel said snow removal crews just finished clearing every street in the city at least once last week, but several heavy snow days brought everything "back to square one and we're starting all over again."

"If we get normal, spread out snowfalls, we can usually keep up with it but when everything fills up at the same time, it becomes a challenge for our crews," said Krcel.

"This is trending more to the 2018-2019 season, which was one of our, probably, top five record snowfalls in the city."

Clearing the roads has required extra effort, he said, as has maintaining sidewalks.

A recent report presented to council addressed resident inquiries about the closure of some sidewalks in the winter.

Krcel said some residents have been asking the city to alternate closures on streets that have a sidewalk on each side.

"Older parts of the city, where there's just very quiet traffic, these sidewalks are closed so we have room for our snow," Krcel said.

"Where we can facilitate it ... if there are sidewalks on both sides of the streets, one side will be closed for snow storage and the other side will be open for pedestrian traffic."

The public works department and the Municipal Accessibility Advisory Committee opposed changes to which sidewalks are closed each year, since it can be confusing for people with mobility issues and who are visually impaired.

Krcel said having a consistent list to refer to gives both the city and residents more peace of mind. The city is also now required by provincial law to enact bylaws officially to officially close a sidewalk and post signage.

City officials are asking people to be patient with crews as they work to keep streets clear as efficiently as they can.

Krcel is also reminding people not to shovel snow onto the road, since that could result in a fine.

"If everybody can do their part and try not to put any snow on the streets and not block sidewalks, it'll go a long way to helping us keep the travel ways safe for the public," Krcel said.

The City of Timmins has information on its weekly snow clearing schedules and sidewalk maintenance on its website.