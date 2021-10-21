Snow-clearing lawsuit can be heard, Supreme Court of Canada rules in B.C. case
The Supreme Court of Canada says a woman will get another chance to sue for damages over an injury she suffered while climbing through snow piled by a B.C. city's plow.
Taryn Joy Marchi alleged the City of Nelson, B.C., created a hazard when it cleared snow from downtown streets after a storm in early January 2015.
The removal effort left snow piles at the edge of the street along the sidewalk early in the morning of Jan. 5.
Late in the afternoon of Jan. 6, Marchi - then a 28-year-old nurse - parked in an angled spot on the street and, wearing running shoes with a good tread, tried to cross a snow pile to get on to the sidewalk.
Her right foot dropped through the snow and she fell forward, seriously injuring her leg.
A judge dismissed her negligence suit, but the B.C. Court of Appeal overturned the decision and ordered a new trial, which the Supreme Court says now can proceed.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2021.
