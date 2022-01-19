iHeartRadio

Snow-clogged roads leave many schools closed again Wednesday

A school classroom is seen in this file photo. (CTV)

Rural roads still impassable after Tuesday’s snowstorm in southern Manitoba means cancelled classes in many areas for a second straight day. The following school divisions are reporting disruptions on Wednesday.

  • Brandon schools: all open but no rural bus service;
  • Evergreen School Division: classes cancelled, no buses;
  • Hanover School Division: schools closed, staff work from home;
  • Interlake School Division: all schools closed;
  • Lord Selkirk School Division: schools closed, staff stay home;
  • Red River Valley School Division: schools closed, staff work from home;
  • Rolling River School Division: schools open, no buses;
  • Seine River School Division: schools closed for staff and students;
  • Sunrise School Division: schools closed, staff stay home;
  • Prairie Rose School Division: St. Laurent school closed, no region A and B classes or buses;

In the division scolaire franco-manitobaine, these schools are closed today : École Aurèle Lemoine (Saint-Laurent), École Jours de Plaine (Laurier), École Gilbert Rosset (Saint-Claude),École Saint-Georges, École Saint-Jean-Baptiste, École Sainte-Agathe, École Noël-Ritchot (Saint-Norbert), École Pointe des Chênes (Sainte-Anne), École Réal-Bérard (Saint-Pierre Joly), École Régionale Notre-Dame (Notre-Dame de Lourdes), École Saint-Joachim (La Broquerie), École Gabrielle-Roy (IDC), École Lagimodière (Lorette), and, École La Source (Shilo).

