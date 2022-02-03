Snow closes many schools across the region, buses cancelled
Environment Canada has lifted the snowfall warning it issued Wednesday for London and Middlesex and has replaced it with a winter weather travel advisory. However, many schools in Middlesex, Elgin and Oxford Counties have been closed and school buses across the region have been cancelled for Thursday.
The snowfall warning has also been lifted for Lambton, Huron-Perth, Chatham-Kent and Windsor-Essex. It's still in effect for Elgin, Oxford-Brant and Norfolk.
According to the agency, the snow will pause Thursday morning but should start up again around 12 p.m.
An additional 4 to 8 cm can be expected by Thursday evening in London and Middlesex.
Black Ice and slick road conditions being reported across West region. Use caution when driving.
Motorists are urged to use extra caution on streets and roads and drive according to conditions. There are reports of several crashes throughout the region because of the snowy and icy conditions.
Meanwhile, the Thames Valley District School Board has closed a number of schools in the counties. For a full list, click here.
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS in Elgin County
- Aldborough PS
- Davenport PS
- Dunwich-Dutton PS
- Elgin Court PS
- Éva Circé-Côté FI
- Forest Park PS
- John Wise PS
- June Rose Callwood PS
- Kettle Creek PS
- Locke’s PS
- McGregor PS
- Mitchell Hepburn PS
- New Sarum PS
- Pierre Elliott Trudeau FI
- Port Burwell PS
- South Dorchester PS
- Southwold PS
- Springfield PS
- Straffordville PS
- Summer’s Corners PS
SECONDARY SCHOOLS in Elgin County
- Arthur Voaden SS
- Central Elgin CI
- East Elgin SS
- Parkside CI
- West Elgin SS
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS in Oxford County
- A.J. Baker PS
- Annandale PS
- Blenheim District PS
- Central PS
- East Oxford PS
- Emily Stowe PS
- Harrisfield PS
- Hickson Central PS
- Innerkip Central PS
- Laurie Hawkins PS
- Oliver Stephens PS
- Plattsville & District PS
- Roch Carrier FI
- South Ridge PS
- Southside PS
- Springbank PS
- Tavistock PS
- Thamesford PS
- Westfield PS
- Winchester PS
- Zorra Highland Park PS
SECONDARY SCHOOLS in Oxford County
- College Avenue SS
- Glendale HS
- Huron Park SS
- Ingersoll District CI
- Woodstock CI
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS in Middlesex County
- Adelaide- W.G. MacDonald PS
- Caradoc PS
- Caradoc North PS
- Centennial Central PS
- Delaware Central PS
- East Williams PS
- Ekcoe Central PS
- JS Buchanan FI
- Mary Wright PS
- McGillivray Central PS
- Mosa Central PS
- Northdale Central PS
- North Meadows PS
- Oxbow PS
- Parkhill-West Williams PS
- Parkview PS
- River Heights PS
- Valleyview PS
- West Nissouri PS
- Wilberforce PS
SECONDARY SCHOOLS in Middlesex County
- Glencoe District HS
- Lord Dorchester SS
- Medway HS
- North Middlesex SS
- Strathroy District CI
Red Zone School
- Westminster Central Public School
All London District Catholic School Board schools will be open Thursday.
All school buses have been cancelled for the day in Middlesex, Elgin, and Oxford Counties, Red Zone and Huron Perth.
FEB 3: All school vehicles are CANCELLED for the day in ELGIN County, MIDDLESEX County, OXFORD County, and Red Zone.
Visit https://t.co/nvhAoKd0jp for a full list of cancelled routes. pic.twitter.com/BzcNhIWj8F
Some schools in Huron-Perth are closed for the day, for a list click here.