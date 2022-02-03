Snow closes many schools across the region, buses cancelled

Environment Canada has lifted the snowfall warning it issued Wednesday for London and Middlesex and has replaced it with a winter weather travel advisory. However, many schools in Middlesex, Elgin and Oxford Counties have been closed and school buses across the region have been cancelled for Thursday.

The snowfall warning has also been lifted for Lambton, Huron-Perth, Chatham-Kent and Windsor-Essex. It's still in effect for Elgin, Oxford-Brant and Norfolk.

According to the agency, the snow will pause Thursday morning but should start up again around 12 p.m.

An additional 4 to 8 cm can be expected by Thursday evening in London and Middlesex.

Black Ice and slick road conditions being reported across West region. Use caution when driving.

Motorists are urged to use extra caution on streets and roads and drive according to conditions. There are reports of several crashes throughout the region because of the snowy and icy conditions.

Meanwhile, the Thames Valley District School Board has closed a number of schools in the counties. For a full list, click here.

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS in Elgin County

Aldborough PS

Davenport PS

Dunwich-Dutton PS

Elgin Court PS

Éva Circé-Côté FI

Forest Park PS

John Wise PS

June Rose Callwood PS

Kettle Creek PS

Locke’s PS

McGregor PS

Mitchell Hepburn PS

New Sarum PS

Pierre Elliott Trudeau FI

Port Burwell PS

South Dorchester PS

Southwold PS

Springfield PS

Straffordville PS

Summer’s Corners PS

SECONDARY SCHOOLS in Elgin County

Arthur Voaden SS

Central Elgin CI

East Elgin SS

Parkside CI

West Elgin SS

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS in Oxford County

A.J. Baker PS

Annandale PS

Blenheim District PS

Central PS

East Oxford PS

Emily Stowe PS

Harrisfield PS

Hickson Central PS

Innerkip Central PS

Laurie Hawkins PS

Oliver Stephens PS

Plattsville & District PS

Roch Carrier FI

South Ridge PS

Southside PS

Springbank PS

Tavistock PS

Thamesford PS

Westfield PS

Winchester PS

Zorra Highland Park PS

SECONDARY SCHOOLS in Oxford County

College Avenue SS

Glendale HS

Huron Park SS

Ingersoll District CI

Woodstock CI

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS in Middlesex County

Adelaide- W.G. MacDonald PS

Caradoc PS

Caradoc North PS

Centennial Central PS

Delaware Central PS

East Williams PS

Ekcoe Central PS

JS Buchanan FI

Mary Wright PS

McGillivray Central PS

Mosa Central PS

Northdale Central PS

North Meadows PS

Oxbow PS

Parkhill-West Williams PS

Parkview PS

River Heights PS

Valleyview PS

West Nissouri PS

Wilberforce PS

SECONDARY SCHOOLS in Middlesex County

Glencoe District HS

Lord Dorchester SS

Medway HS

North Middlesex SS

Strathroy District CI

Red Zone School

Westminster Central Public School

All London District Catholic School Board schools will be open Thursday.

All school buses have been cancelled for the day in Middlesex, Elgin, and Oxford Counties, Red Zone and Huron Perth.

FEB 3: All school vehicles are CANCELLED for the day in ELGIN County, MIDDLESEX County, OXFORD County, and Red Zone.





Some schools in Huron-Perth are closed for the day, for a list click here.