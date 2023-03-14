Snow continues through Windsor-Essex

Breaks of sunshine are expected Tuesday with snowfall in the forecast.

The temperature climbs as we make our way through the week — expected to reach 8 C on Wednesday before dropping again with more snow on the way over the weekend.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 12 this morning.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 15 overnight.

Wednesday: Sunny. Wind northwest 30 km/h becoming light in the morning. High 8. Wind chill minus 17 in the morning.

Thursday: Cloudy. High 6.

Friday: Showers. High 8.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.