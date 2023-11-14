Snow creates slippery roads in Banff National Park

Calgary and area may be enjoying a mild November so far, but Banff was hit by a snowstorm on Monday night.

Images from traffic cameras inside the town show that snow quickly accumulated on the ground after sunset.

The Banff RCMP detachment advised drivers to take caution while in the park.

They also suggested avoiding travel on Highway 1 west of Banff and on Highway 93 unless it is necessary.

"Hazardous conditions are in effect. Please stay informed about the latest updates and plan your travels accordingly," RCMP said on Facebook.

"If travel is unavoidable, make sure to check weather forecasts, equip your vehicle with proper winter tires, and drive with extra care."

511 Alberta's current road conditions have Highway 1 from Banff to the B.C. boundary as clear and wet, but Highway 93 is listed as snow covered.