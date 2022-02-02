Snow day: Today's closures and cancellations

As a winter storm is expected to bring upwards of 30 cm of snow to some parts of southern Ontario by Thursday morning, local school boards are adjusting their learning plan.

School closures:

Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board

Thames Valley District School Board

Avon Maitland District School Board

Westheights Public School (WRDSB) is closed due to a water main break

Bus delays and cancellations:

A full list of bus cancellations in Waterloo Region can be found on the Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region website.

Wilfrid Laurier to close as of 6 p.m.

Wilfrid Laurier University announced mid-afternoon Wednesday its Waterloo and Brantford campuses, along with its Kitchener location would close as of 6 p.m. In-person classes are cancelled, but may be held remotely at the discretion of the instructor. Exams, including those delivered online, are cancelled. The university will reopen at 7 a.m. on Thursday, unless the weather event is extended.

City of Cambridge closes ice rinks

Citing mild temperatures and wet conditions, the City of Cambridge closed all outdoor ice rinks until Friday evening.

❗ Due to the milder temperatures, our outdoor rinks are currently closed. Please stay off the ice during this time. Any damage caused by using the rinks during closure could delay their repair or reopening. Check the status of our outdoor rinks here: https://t.co/tf8R5fQXGX pic.twitter.com/r7ttZQvtlS

City of Kitchener closes toboggan hills

The City of Kitchener said the toboggan hills at McLennan Park and Hillside Park will be closed Wednesday for safety reasons.

NOTICE: Due to the weather conditions, the tobogganing hills at McLennan Park and Hillside Park are closed today for safety.

This list will be updated as more information is released