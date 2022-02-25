Snow ends Friday and sunshine returns this weekend in Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada says after the snow ends on Friday, the sunshine will return on Saturday.
The snow is expected to end Friday morning, then a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Northwest wind gusting to 40km/h becoming light late Friday afternoon and a high -3C.
The evening is expected to be clear, with the wind becoming light early this evening and a low -10C.
Environment Canada had issued a winter weather travel advisory for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent on Thursday, with the possibility of five to 10 centimetres of snow.
Buskids.ca says the snowfall caused some cancellations and delays Friday morning.
Here’s the forecast over the next few days:
- Saturday will be mainly sunny. Windy with a high -1C, but a wind chill of -15C in the morning.
- Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries on Sunday and a high 0C.
- Monday will be sunny with a high -1C.
- A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries on Tuesday, and a high 1C.
The average high temperature this time of year is 2C and the average low is -5.7C.
