Snow event declared for parts of Waterloo region, street parking prohibited

The Tri-Cities have declared a snow event, meaning parking bans on city streets will take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the City of Kitchener said residents have until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday to remove parked cars from city streets. Overnight parking exemptions are cancelled to allow for snow clearing.

Those who do not abide may be fined $80 or may have their vehicle towed.

“Residents are prohibited from parking their cars on city streets at any time when a snow event has been declared,” the city said in a news release. “The ticket for parking on the street during a snow event is $80. Vehicles can also be towed if a snow operator is unable to get down a city street and contacts enforcement staff on patrol.”

The parking ban will remain in effect for 24 hours, the city said.

Meanwhile, in Waterloo, the parking ban also begins at 11:59 p.m., and is in effect for at least 24 hours.

Vehicles parked on the street may be ticketed and towed, and overnight parking exemptions will not be permitted.

On Wednesday afternoon, the City of Cambridge also declared a snow event.

“Vehicles should not be parked on any city street at any time for the duration of the snow event, which is in effect for 24 hours from the start time. Vehicles left on the road may be ticketed and/or towed,” the city said.