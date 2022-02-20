Snow event extended for the City of Kitchener

The City of Kitchener has extended its snow event until 9 p.m. Sunday.

The snow event was declared on Saturday and prohibits residents from parking their cars on city streets, or risk facing a fine of $80. Vehicles can also be towed if a snow operator is unable to travel down a city street.

In a press release, the city said the extension will "allow staff to complete extensive plowing across the city, including in cul-de-sacs."

City officials said notification will be given in advance if the snow event will be cancelled or extended. The decision will be made based on weather conditions and forecasts.

