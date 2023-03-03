Snow events declared across the tri-cities, some townships

The Waterloo region tri-cities have all declared snow events ahead of a “significant winter storm” that is expected to bring as much as 25 centimetres of snow to the region.

The City of Cambridge has declared a snow event starting on Friday at 7 p.m.

As a result, no on-street parking is permitted on any street at any time until the Snow Event is over. Vehicles left on the street may be ticketed and may also be towed.

City snow plows clear roads based on provincial guidelines and a priority schedule with primary and secondary roads cleared first and residential roads cleared last, the city said.

CITY OF KITCHENER

The City of Kitchener has declared a snow event set to begin at 11:59 p.m. on Friday.

The city is reminding all residents to remove their vehicles from city streets ahead of the start of the snow declaration.

During a snow event, the city's tag-and-tow process takes effect. Residents are prohibited from parking their cars on city streets at any time when a snow event has been declared by the city. The ticket for parking on the street during a snow event is $80. Vehicles can also be towed if a snow operator is unable to get down a city street and contacts enforcement staff on patrol.

CITY OF WATERLOO

A street parking ban will being in the City of Waterloo at 11:59 p.m. on Friday and will remain in effect for at least 24 hours.

Residents are advised to remove their cars from streets by midnight or risk being ticketed and towed.

“Under the city’s traffic and parking bylaw, parking is prohibited on all streets at any time a snow event is declared until it is cancelled, not just overnight,” the city said. “Snow events are declared when the city anticipates a significant amount of snow to accumulate.”

TOWNSHIPS

The Township of Woolwich has also declared a snow event beginning at 11:59 p.m. on Friday.

A parking ban on city streets will be in effect for 24 hours.

Any vehicles parked on-street during the event may be ticketed and/or towed.

Residents are also being reminded not to push snow from their driveways onto the road or sidewalks.

This story will be updated as snow events are declared and cancelled.