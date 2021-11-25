Snow expected to blanket Ottawa on Friday
The city of Ottawa is set to receive the first significant snowfall of the season on Friday.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for showers to change to snow Friday morning. Snowfall amount will be 5 cm.
Ottawa has received only 1.6 cm of snow so far in November.
A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for Arnprior, Renfrew, Pembroke, Petawawa, Barry's Bay and Killaloe.
"Periods of rain or drizzle will change to snow overnight as cold air floods into the region and temperatures begin to fall. Total snowfall amounts of 5 cm are expected by the time the snow tapers off late Friday afternoon or in the evening," said Environment Canada.
On Thursday, several hours of freezing rain left roads and sidewalks slippery across Ottawa.
At least one road in the west end was closed due to icy conditions, police said.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for showers Thursday evening. Low plus 3.
Friday will see rain changing to snow in the morning. Snowfall amount 5 cm. Temperature falling to minus 1 C.
Friday night will be cloudy with a low of minus 7 C.
The outlook for Saturday and Sunday is a mix of sun and cloud both days, with below seasonal temperatures.
