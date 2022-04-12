Snow falling on parts of Vancouver Island, weather warning issued
Snow was falling on parts on Vancouver Island on Tuesday as Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for communities from Courtenay, B.C, to Campbell River, B.C.
Approximately five centimetres of snow were forecast for the region, with snow changing to rain in some regions by the afternoon.
"Areas near the water such as Comox will see the wet snow change to rain near noon as the southeast winds off the Strait of Georgia strengthen and raise temperatures," the weather agency said in a statement Tuesday.
"However, areas away from the water and inland, including Campbell River will likely see snow continue into the afternoon."
Environment Canada says B.C.'s south coast is under the influence of a cold and unstable air mass, with an offshore low-pressure system bringing flurries to all parts of Vancouver Island.
While the snow is expected to stop in the afternoon, the weather agency says flurries could return overnight with "highly variable accumulation."
The weather service is warning drivers to adjust to road conditions as accumulating snow might make travel difficult in some areas and visibility may be suddenly reduced by heavy snowfall.
