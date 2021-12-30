Snow falls across the Lower Mainland, some areas see 10 cm or more

Metro Vancouver residents woke up to a fresh blanket of snow Thursday morning after heavy snowfall overnight.

According to Environment Canada, many areas got 10 centimetres or more.

"A storm system is moving across the south coast of B.C. this morning," a snowfall warning lifted Thursday morning said. "With ample cold air in place, this system has produced widespread snow through the night."

Surrey's road crews says their work has been non-stop since last week, keeping the roads clear.

Matt Brown, streets manager for the City of Surrey, said their team has had 45 pieces of equipment "running around the clock."

"We are evolving as we go and getting better with each event," Brown told CTV News Wednesday, before the latest snowfall.

"We use a pre-treatment such as brine solution, which is a salt water solution on our roads, make sure our roads are prepped so that snow and ice doesn't bond to the roads before the event starts."

However, the snow eased off Thursday morning.

The weather is expected to remain chilly in Vancouver for a couple more days. Environment Canada's forecast for the city predicts it won't get warmer than -1 C on Thursday and will dip to -7 C overnight. On Friday, it's expected to be mostly sunny with highs of -3 C and more snow overnight.

By Saturday it's predicted to hover around the freezing mark then on the weekend, Vancouver might see some rain and highs of 5 C.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Luisa Alvarez

About 15cm of light, squeaky snow in Vancouver's Olympic Village #BCStorm #vancouver #snow pic.twitter.com/XDO0yP9n2m

Didn’t expect we got a lot snow this morning. #burnabymountain #BurnabyBC #burnaby #vancouversnow #vancouver #snow pic.twitter.com/3P6ESBotV4

Snow blankets Vancouver �� pic.twitter.com/6bxKWFIuyJ

I am still out here.

Still mesmerized by the snow.

Stopping every few feet to take photos.#VancouverSnow #LostLagoonChristmasTree #WhiteStuff pic.twitter.com/VVl9Vf5mMf