Snow falls in southwest Edmonton on Thanksgiving weekend

Some early-risers in Edmonton spent Thanksgiving morning brushing snow off their vehicles.

Edmonton is no stranger to snow this early in the season. According to Environment Canada, there were four centimetres of snow on the ground just three years ago in 2018. The record amount of snowfall for this day since 1996 is 1.4 centimetres back in 2002.

It doesn’t look like there will be more of the white stuff to deal with this week, with mainly sunny skies expected tomorrow and a high of 10 degrees. Similar conditions are expected the rest of the week, with temperatures fluctuating between six and 11 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud.

Environment Canada forecasts it will dip below zero in the evenings, but as of Monday, there is no more precipitation in the forecast.