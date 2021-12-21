Snow, freezing rain forecasted for Vancouver Island

Environment Canada has issued weather alerts for three regions of Vancouver Island on Tuesday, with frigid conditions expected to reach B.C.'s coast.

A freezing rain warning is in effect for Inland Vancouver Island, while special weather statements have been posted for East Vancouver Island and Greater Victoria.

The inland region can expect to see freezing rain and ice buildup starting Tuesday afternoon through the night, according to Environment Canada.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous," reads the weather warning. "Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas."

The freezing rain is expected to transition to rain overnight.

SNOW FOR EAST VANCOUVER ISLAND

Snow, as well as potential freezing rain, is in the forecast for communities in East Vancouver Island and the Malahat Highway Tuesday.

Between five and 10 centimetres of snow is expected to accumulate near Courtenay, Comox and Campbell River by Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, freezing rain could arrive in the following regions starting Tuesday afternoon, according to Environment Canada:

Nanaimo

Duncan

Coombs

Dunsmuir

Courtenay

Comox

Campbell River

The Island Highway

The Malahat Highway

"Drizzle and pockets of freezing drizzle are possible this afternoon, followed by freezing rain or rain tonight, all depending on local surface temperatures," says Environment Canada.

"Warmer surface conditions are expected to spread through the region by early Wednesday morning, however it is possible that freezing rain may linger for some areas."

Environment Canada is urging drivers to be cautious, particularly in mountain areas, as weather can result in sudden shifts to driving conditions.

The latest updates on the weather alerts can be found on the Environment Canada website.