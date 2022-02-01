Snow, frigid temps in Calgary today; improving for the weekend

UPDATE: I'd say today's going pretty well! As can happen with snowfall models occasionally, a clearing-out took place early on. We were left with a thin layer of the white stuff, and thanks to our temperature, those ice crystals can be tackled from the driveway with a broom.

When it comes to our inbound temperatures for the week ahead, forecast models aren't moving the needle much. Our overnight low is still expected to reach -27 C, with very light wind and low cloud. In spite of that, 10 km/h wind is plenty to get our wind chill to the mid minus-30s.

Also of note, I waited until 3:30 for this.... a number of extreme cold warnings are back in our province as compared to this morning. Red Deer is affected, as is Hanna. It cycles north from there, along our eastern boundary. Edmonton is spared for the moment.

Following yesterday's gusts in the high 80 km/h range, Tuesday brings a much calmer approach. Sustained wind will reach 20 km/h, and falter there.

This week is a drawn-out version of the events that took place repeatedly in January; we're approaching a high-pressure air mass. The differences today are as follows: highlighted in green below, is the supplementary burst of arctic air; and in yellow, the position of the jet stream is well away from us. So, cold air sags through and has a bit of staying power.

This entire pattern settles tomorrow, and our temperatures will bottom out there. Overnight wind chills tonight and tomorrow night could reach the mid minus-30s; extreme cold warnings are possible in our province, but I expect them to stay north of Calgary. If Environment Canada feels we have a risk, we'll join in, but at this time the wind speeds are too light. At the moment, only Alberta's extreme northeast has this in place.

Beyond, conditions still favour a turnaround, which will bring us up beyond seasonal.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Tonight:

Chance of scattered flurries, low -27 C

Wednesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high -15 C

Evening: some cloud, low -23 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high -5 C

Evening: some cloud, low -13 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high 7 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high 5 C

Evening: some cloud, low 0 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high 8 C

Evening: some cloud, low 0 C

Today’s photo of the day was sent by Bob and Eileen in Canyon Meadows – this is apparently a frequenter to their backyard!

