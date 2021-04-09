Snow in April? Warning in place for stretch of Coquihalla Highway; up to 20 cm expected

It may be spring, but one highway pass leading out of the Lower Mainland to B.C.'s Interior is expected to get a dump of winter weather Friday.

Environment Canada is warning drivers travelling along the Coquihalla Highway that about 15 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected on the stretch between Hope and Merritt.

"With an ideal southwesterly flow, ample moisture, and relatively low snow levels, the Coquihalla Summit is expected to get snow, heavy at times, starting mid morning and continuing into this evening," the weather warning says.

"Snow will taper off to a few flurries overnight."

Snow tires are still required on mountain highway passes and high snowfall areas until the end of the month.

In Vancouver, rain is heading to the region for most of the day. Wind is expected to reach 60 km/h near the water and the temperature should stay steady at about 7 C.

Environment Canada predicts sun for the weekend and start of next week, however.

Saturday through Thursday are currently expected to have clear skies. While temperatures won't reach above 11 C on the weekend, the forecast shows by Thursday they could get as high as 17 C in Vancouver.