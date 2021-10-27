Snow in Calgary ahead of a cool Halloween

Another day, another blast of wind out of the west. We start into the high pressure setup today that will stream in some warmer air for another day, but, by tomorrow, it starts to take on some… adjustments.

We'll slowly and steadily rise into a one-day high pressure ridge, with the jet cascading some cloud over us – not just cloud, but even a slight chance for some late-morning mixed precipitation. That's just the prelude, though.

Friday's forecast models have crystallized for three to six centimetres of snow, with heavier totals in the south end of the province as a Montana low sweeps by. When we get caught by these, the northern face yanks cool air off the Rockies and sweeps it by us. Some forecast models are painting a lower total for Calgary, with four to eight cm in the Crowsnest area.

On the other side, benign conditions return, but we'll have turned the taps off on that warm, westerly wind. The weekend will be sunny, but that sunshine will derive from cool, northern air sinking on down and inhibiting cloud growth. So, it'll remain brisk. That continues to include Halloween. The extra layer under costumes, plus mittens, will be all but required as trick-or-treaters head out Sunday.

As a somewhat-related facet, today's sunrise is at 8:40, and the sunset is at 6:40. Today is our last day with ten hours or more of daylight until Valentine's Day.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today:

Mainly sunny, windy! Gusts W 50 km/h

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 0 C

Thursday:

Some cloud, a slight chance for mixed precipitation late morning

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 2 C

Friday:

Early rain becoming snow: 3-6 cm

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: snow showers tapering, then clearing, low -6 C

Saturday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: clear, low -8 C

Sunday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: clear, low -9 C

Time for our pics of the day:

Tony, I'm speaking directly to you right now: What you do with a camera is unfair. (Also, thanks for sending this)

Richard caught this lovely fall scene, too!

You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over!