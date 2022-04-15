Snow in the forecast for Easter weekend in Ottawa
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
It will be a sunny and warm Good Friday in the national capital region; however, the Easter Bunny may have to hop through some snow to deliver eggs this weekend.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud on Friday, with a 40 per cent chance of showers. The high will be 13 C.
Periods of rain changing to periods of snow overnight. Snow will end before morning. Low plus 1 C.
Saturday will start sunny, with clouds rolling in near noon. High 8 C.
Periods of snow are expected Saturday night, with a low of 0 C.
Sunday will see periods of snow and a high of 7 C.
The outlook for Monday is increasing cloudiness and a high of 9 C.
