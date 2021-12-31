Snow in the forecast for the first weekend of 2022
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the first day of the new year.
The agency said most of southwestern Ontario is expected to get between 5 and 10 centimetres of snow this weekend.
The advisory covers a large area between Windsor and Cornwall, including: Waterloo Region, Guelph, Wellington County, Stratford, Huron and Perth Counties, Brantford, Listowel, Woodstock, and Goderich.
Environment Canada said snow is expected sometime late Saturday afternoon or evening, and may continue into Sunday.
At its peak, they're predicting a rate of 1 to 2 centimetres per hour with a total snowfall of 5 to 10 centimetres.
The agency is warning drivers that roads could be slippery Saturday night and into Sunday morning.
Environment Canada continues to track a low pressure system passing south of Lake Erie. They said if it moves further south, it may result in lower snowfall amounts.
