Snow in the forecast for Toronto on April Fool’s Day

Mother Nature is preparing to play a cruel trick on Toronto as the city’s spring-like forecast abruptly swings to frigid temperatures and possible flurries on April 1.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 12 C in Toronto on Wednesday but the temperature is expected to drop overnight.

A high of -1 C is in the forecast on Thursday, but it will feel closer to -10 in the morning when factoring in the wind chill.

The national weather agency also says there is a 60 per cent chance of flurries throughout the day on Thursday.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures will return to the city over the weekend.

Environment Canada says Toronto will see a high of 5 C on Friday, 7 C on Saturday, and 12 C on Sunday.