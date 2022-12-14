Snow in the Prairies and 'mixed bag’ for Ontario; Atlantic Canada hit by two systems

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for parts of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec, as a 3,000-kilometre-long storm moves across Canada on Wednesday.

The storm is a low-pressure system from Colorado that triggered blizzards across the northern and central plains of the U.S. On Wednesday, the storm moved into southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and into Northern Ontario.

"The further south you are the more of a mixed bag it is because temperature is a factor," Dave Phillips, Environment Canada's chief meteorologist, told CTV News Channel on Wednesday. "It's blending that cold and that warm (air) and that causes very extreme kind of storm systems."

Phillips said the Prairies and Northern Ontario are expected to get snow while snow pellets and freezing rain is possible with warmer temperatures in Southern Ontario. The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will wake up Thursday to freezing rain, Phillips says, which is expected to turn into snow in the afternoon.

"It would be kind of a Thursday event," Phillips said. "It's going to start probably tomorrow morning about three o'clock, as rain in the Windsor area because the temperature will be a little lower in the Kitchener (to) London area. Hamilton to Owen Sound (will see) freezing rain and ice pellets."

The storm will continue to move eastward into Quebec bringing snow to Ottawa and toward the already-buried Atlantic provinces.

Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, P.E.I., and Newfoundland were hit Tuesday with a separate snowstorm, adding pressure to people still recovering from post-tropical storm Fiona in the fall.

"Schools in eastern and northern parts of New Brunswick are closed today, as are all schools in P.E.I.," said Kelsey McEwen, CTV's Your Morning chief meteorologist, on Wednesday.

"Nearly 14,000 Nova Scotia Power customers are in the dark due to the high winds and snow in eastern parts of the province."

The Colorado low storm system is "going to take its sweet time," Phillips said as it goes into Atlantic Canada over the weekend.

"Then finally it will be exhausted hopefully…we all are with this" he said. "It looks like it's going to be wide open with that beautiful winter wonderland over many parts of Canada."