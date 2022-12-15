Snow in Vancouver next week may not last for white Christmas: meteorologist

Vancouverites can keep dreaming of a white Christmas, according to one meteorologist, though she warns the chances of snow on Dec. 25 are slim.

A cold front is moving into the city this weekend, bringing chances of flurries and periods of steady snow, which Environment Canada’s Alyssa Charbonneau says is a good setup for a white Christmas.

With temperatures predicted to warm up later next week, however, Charbonneau says it’s more likely that snow will turn into rain, making for a gray holiday.

“For those who are hoping for a white Christmas, I’d say it’s too early to feel disappointed yet, but we’ll definitely have to keep a close eye on how those things play out,” said Charbonneau.

The incoming cold front will bring temperatures down by five to 10 degrees below average, according to Environment Canada.

Traces of snow could accumulate in Vancouver during the winter storm, Charbonneau says, adding it’s too early to confirm, as the cold front hasn’t arrived yet.

“Honestly, looking this far ahead into next week, we don’t have a lot of confidence yet in what it’s going to look like. We do know this is a situation where we could see some snowfall,” she said.

As the City of Vancouver prepares its snow and ice treatment plan, residents are being asked not to travel unless it’s essential.

“If residents must be on the road, please give way to plows and salt and brine trucks, and try to plan travel in accordance with our prioritized plan,” wrote Amy Sidwell, manager of the city’s street operations, in an email.

The city’s plan includes major roads, bus routes, bridges, bridge sidewalks, and main streets near major hospitals, as well as the most-used bike and pedestrian routes.

Residential roads, with some exceptions for access to hospitals and schools, aren’t included in the city’s snow treatment system.

“All Vancouver property owners and tenants are responsible for clearing snow and ice from the full width of sidewalks adjacent to their property by 10 a.m. the morning following a snowfall,” Sidwell said.

Failure to do so, even on a white Christmas, may result in fines.