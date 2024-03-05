Snow levels at record lows in Sudbury

Conservation Sudbury has a water safety statement in place with parts of northeastern Ontario forecast to receive rain combined with mild temperatures.

While flooding is not expected, caution is being urged around fast-flowing water and the agency confirms Sudbury recently broke a record for all-time lowest snow level.

It’s not the winter conditions snowmobilers were hoping for in the month of March.

Conservation Sudbury has been measuring snow for 41 years and said the area just broke a record for the all-time lowest snow level for the beginning of March.

“At our last measurement, instead of finding what we expected, we found about only 30 per cent of the snow depth that was out there,” said Carl Jorgensen, the general manager of Conservation Sudbury.

“As far as water content goes, we are at about 42 per cent of what we would normally see at the beginning of March. So really we are at an advanced stage here moving through the spring.”

While no flooding is expected, officials said it’s still important for parents to talk to kids about the dangers around fast-flowing water.

“Kids are drawn to water,” said Jorgensen.

“It’s interesting to look at, it’s interesting to play in, but right now (at) this time of year, parents should be really telling their kids to stay away from the creeks.”

Conservation Sudbury said with the end of winter and spring weather conditions unknown, it never rules out flooding.