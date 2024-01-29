Snow melt reveals persistent garbage problem

A mid-winter melt may be welcome news for some, but it’s also revealing something no one wants to see – plenty of trash and garbage.

Waste collection is the Region of Waterloo’s responsibility, with pickups happening six days per week in places in like Uptown Waterloo and downtown Kitchener.

But some businesses say the lack of pickup on Sunday is causing problems and they’re worried collection could be scaled back even more as the region looks at a new plan.

“It would be great to have pickup on that day [Sunday],” said Desi Fatkin, owner of the Duke of Wellington in Uptown Waterloo. “It just, it piles up.”

Fatkin said some establishments like bars and clubs aren’t open Sunday or Monday, so they put their trash out Saturday night, well ahead of collection on Monday.

“It's really important to have a nice looking entrance and, and clean streets, clean pathways and walkways,” Fatkin explained.

While Fatkin said the current situation is less than ideal, she’s worried the region could curtail garbage pick-up service.

It’s currently developing a new waste management plan, the details of which, including collection days, haven’t been worked out yet.

“The big issue with cutting back on collection is that people are still going to put their trash out because there's no place for us to put it,” Fatkin said.

She’s worried if the region backs out, the cost will fall on local businesses.

“It's a tough, tough time. For restaurants, small businesses. We just, we don't need another expenditure.”

The region expects to have its new waste management plan finalized by 2026, and it’s aware of the issues.

“Across the region, we're collecting for 1,500 downtown business areas and 10 downtown cores,” said planning committee chair, Coun. Colleen James. “We know that there are challenges there with the amount of waste.”

While James says it’s possible garbage collection could change, the region will look for ways to improve overall service.

Right now they’re gathering data to help make those decisions.