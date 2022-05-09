Snow moves on, rain moves in for Calgary

UPDATE: The snow has mostly melted.

Call it a win?

We continue to see our primary index for thundershower potential planting exclamation marks on the next three days. That'll be something to monitor for any evening soccer games — when thunder roars, head indoors! Even weak storms can be dangerous, and that's the expectation — weak, isolated thundershowers that will come and go in a hurry. We dry up and warm up this weekend.

After a mere few millimetres of rain last night, and after a drop to a mere 0.4 C … well, we've got ourselves that "potential flurry activity" in spades, don’t we? Heavy, wet snow fell over a period of hours last night, even transitioning to rain in some parts of our city for a time. Rain will be the driver to help alleviate some of this, along with melting temperatures continuing. First…

SNOWFALL WARNING from Environment Canada: https://t.co/gUShKuBfCW #abstorm #yyc #Calgary pic.twitter.com/249pcM2pRZ

Sections of the foothills may experience 10 to 20 centimetres. This will be stopping at the edge of the morning, or transitioning to rain, instead. Thundershowers may be possible again this evening, as a period of active weather picks up. The local impact for Calgary today won't move the rainfall needle much, but the instability is very much there.

More showers – and possible thundershowers – will present themselves tomorrow and Wednesday here in a similar pattern – convection off the foothills will open up to scattered, somewhat weak showers, and a chance for something more active.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Monday

Mainly cloudy, chance of showers, flurries, low -1 C

Tuesday

Mainly cloudy, chance of evening showers/thundershowers

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, chance of showers, low 2 C

Wednesday

Partly cloudy, chance of evening showers/thundershowers

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, chance of showers, low 0 C

Thursday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: some cloud, low 5 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: some cloud, low 6 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: some cloud, low 5 C

Today's picture from Jean in Strathmore is… it's just very on-brand for May in Alberta.

Whether it's wildlife, weather or pets – submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over.